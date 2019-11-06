Clovis Oncology (CLVS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect Clovis Oncology to post earnings of ($1.92) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Clovis Oncology stock opened at $3.61 on Wednesday. Clovis Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $2.93 and a fifty-two week high of $32.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.39. The company has a market capitalization of $195.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.76.

In other Clovis Oncology news, Director Thorlef Spickschen purchased 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $48,762.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,857.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James C. Blair purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.84 per share, with a total value of $233,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,439 shares in the company, valued at $195,283.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 107,800 shares of company stock valued at $612,094 and sold 1,706 shares valued at $8,755. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CLVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a report on Monday, September 30th. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Leerink Swann downgraded shares of Clovis Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Bank of America set a $7.00 target price on shares of Clovis Oncology and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on shares of Clovis Oncology from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.75.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

