CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Issues Earnings Results

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. CNO Financial Group had a negative net margin of 9.67% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $944.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CNO traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,064,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,216. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. CNO Financial Group has a 52-week low of $13.64 and a 52-week high of $19.61.

CNO has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on CNO Financial Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. CNO Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

In other news, Director Frederick James Sievert sold 9,415 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $150,075.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,555 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,946.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

