Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) Shares Purchased by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the second quarter worth about $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 205.5% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 32.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 14.3% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Shares of COLB traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.23. 15,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,119. Columbia Banking System Inc has a twelve month low of $30.65 and a twelve month high of $41.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 31.02% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $150.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Columbia Banking System Inc will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 45.34%.

In other news, EVP David C. Lawson sold 1,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $46,501.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,932.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

COLB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 price target on shares of Columbia Banking System and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.80.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.