Columbia Sportswear’s (COLM) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at DA Davidson

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at DA Davidson in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.17 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on COLM. ValuEngine cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $125.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. BidaskClub cut Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $129.00 price target on Columbia Sportswear and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.15.

Shares of COLM opened at $93.25 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.05. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $80.03 and a twelve month high of $109.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $906.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 4,581.8% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 515 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 46.7% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 531 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 17.9% in the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 1,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.66% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

