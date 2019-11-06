Comerica Bank Has $7.91 Million Position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC)

Comerica Bank boosted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) by 6.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 72,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $7,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VAC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $546,000. 81.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total transaction of $105,986.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,561.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO R. Lee Cunningham sold 3,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total value of $367,093.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,991,961.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,084 shares of company stock worth $1,109,736 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VAC opened at $115.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.83. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp has a 12 month low of $60.67 and a 12 month high of $117.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.07). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VAC shares. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Sunday, October 6th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $148.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Nomura set a $136.00 price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.17.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

