Comerica Bank Has $8.33 Million Stock Position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 407,654 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 5,732 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $8,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 866.1% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. 61.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 20,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $428,136.45. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 908,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,770,313.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 300,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.01 per share, for a total transaction of $6,003,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 242,479,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,852,014,714.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,305,000 shares of company stock worth $26,061,550 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KMI. BMO Capital Markets lowered Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Scotia Howard Weill began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.98.

NYSE KMI opened at $20.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.38. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 12 month low of $14.62 and a 12 month high of $21.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.36%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

