Comerica Bank Lowers Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,998 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $7,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 6,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CINF opened at $110.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $118.19. The firm has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 0.61.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.19. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 66.87%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CINF shares. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cincinnati Financial to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.40.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

