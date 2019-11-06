Comerica Bank Raises Stock Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 730,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,802 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Amcor were worth $6,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMCR. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Amcor during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Amcor during the 2nd quarter worth $2,768,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Amcor during the 2nd quarter worth $45,084,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Amcor during the 2nd quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Amica Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in Amcor during the 2nd quarter worth $539,000. 26.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Amcor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Amcor stock opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $11.77. The stock has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.69%.

In related news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 69,787 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $716,712.49. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

