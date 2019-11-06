Comerica Bank Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,274 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 247.8% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 474.5% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 250.0% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $115.64 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $91.62 and a 12 month high of $115.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.30.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

