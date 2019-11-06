Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Hits New 12-Month High at $90.26

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CSLLY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $90.26 and last traded at $90.04, with a volume of 31933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.13.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Commonwealth Bank of Australia in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $81.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.47 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.98%.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CSLLY)

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and allied products in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSL Behring and Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma therapies for the treatment of immunodeficiency, bleeding disorders, hereditary angioedema, Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and neurological disorders.

