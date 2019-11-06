Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Position in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 3.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 198,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,439 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $8,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 138.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 218.6% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

IP stock opened at $45.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. International Paper Co has a 52-week low of $36.45 and a 52-week high of $48.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.42. The company has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.53.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. International Paper had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Paper Co will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This is an increase from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

In other International Paper news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 45,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total transaction of $1,909,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,567,195.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IP shares. Stephens set a $50.00 target price on International Paper and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on International Paper from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 target price on International Paper and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on International Paper from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.22.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Read More: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper Co (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.