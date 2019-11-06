Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $7.25 Million Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 158,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,098 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $7,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,479,000. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $8,947,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $3,766,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $2,032,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 71,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 20,395 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FDIS opened at $46.56 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.61. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 52-week low of $35.37 and a 52-week high of $47.75.

