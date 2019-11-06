Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $7.86 Million Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 20.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,175 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $7,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SWK. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 134.5% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 166.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider (Phil) Lockyer Phillip bought 130,434 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.23 per share, with a total value of $29,999.82. Also, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 3,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total transaction of $554,128.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,134,024.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SWK shares. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.47.

NYSE:SWK opened at $160.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.40. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.54 and a 52 week high of $160.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.04.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.87%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

