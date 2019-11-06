Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.32), Fidelity Earnings reports. Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $16.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 million.

Shares of NYSE CHCT traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.70. 4,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,099. The company has a market cap of $948.99 million, a P/E ratio of 29.57 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.19. Community Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of $27.54 and a twelve month high of $49.17.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CHCT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.41.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

