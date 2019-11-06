Comparing MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) and Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT)

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) and Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

MeiraGTx has a beta of 2.05, suggesting that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vaxart has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.5% of MeiraGTx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.3% of Vaxart shares are held by institutional investors. 17.4% of MeiraGTx shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Vaxart shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares MeiraGTx and Vaxart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MeiraGTx N/A -66.72% -42.23% Vaxart -244.38% -131.05% -48.79%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MeiraGTx and Vaxart’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MeiraGTx N/A N/A -$82.87 million ($4.39) -3.33 Vaxart $4.16 million 1.25 -$18.00 million ($2.65) -0.12

Vaxart has higher revenue and earnings than MeiraGTx. MeiraGTx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vaxart, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for MeiraGTx and Vaxart, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MeiraGTx 0 0 3 0 3.00 Vaxart 0 0 2 0 3.00

MeiraGTx presently has a consensus price target of $38.33, suggesting a potential upside of 162.02%. Vaxart has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,112.12%. Given Vaxart’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vaxart is more favorable than MeiraGTx.

Summary

MeiraGTx beats Vaxart on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MeiraGTx

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including rare inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyothrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases. Its programs in clinical development include Phase 1/2 clinical stage programs in Achromatopsia, X-Linked Retinitis Pigmentosa, RPE65-deficiency, and radiation-induced Xerostomia, as well as Parkinson's program. The company also focuses on initiating a clinical program in xerostomia related to Sjogren's syndrome and have preclinical programs in neurodegenerative diseases. It has a research collaboration agreement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop regulatable gene therapy treatment using the company's proprietary riboswitch technology. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus. It is also developing therapeutic immune-oncology vaccines for cervical cancer and dysplasia caused by human papillomavirus. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

