Comparing Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) & Myovant Sciences (NASDAQ:MYOV)

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) and Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

This table compares Phibro Animal Health and Myovant Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phibro Animal Health $828.00 million 1.11 $54.71 million $1.53 14.79 Myovant Sciences N/A N/A -$273.55 million ($4.09) -1.37

Phibro Animal Health has higher revenue and earnings than Myovant Sciences. Myovant Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Phibro Animal Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Phibro Animal Health and Myovant Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phibro Animal Health 2 2 1 0 1.80 Myovant Sciences 0 0 8 0 3.00

Phibro Animal Health currently has a consensus price target of $26.60, indicating a potential upside of 18.17%. Myovant Sciences has a consensus price target of $24.17, indicating a potential upside of 330.78%. Given Myovant Sciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Myovant Sciences is more favorable than Phibro Animal Health.

Risk & Volatility

Phibro Animal Health has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Myovant Sciences has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Phibro Animal Health and Myovant Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phibro Animal Health 6.59% 29.99% 8.83% Myovant Sciences N/A -545.73% -140.77%

Dividends

Phibro Animal Health pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Myovant Sciences does not pay a dividend. Phibro Animal Health pays out 31.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.4% of Phibro Animal Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.5% of Myovant Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 50.1% of Phibro Animal Health shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Myovant Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Phibro Animal Health beats Myovant Sciences on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture. Its animal health products also comprise antibacterials that are biological or chemical products used in the animal health industry to treat or to prevent diseases; anticoccidials primarily used to prevent and control the disease coccidiosis in poultry and cattle; anthelmintics to treat infestations of parasitic intestinal worms; and anti-bloat treatment products for cattle to control bloat in animals grazing on legume or wheat-pasture. In addition, the company offers nutritional specialty products, which enhance nutrition to help improve health and performance; and vaccines to prevent diseases primarily for the poultry and swine markets. Further, it manufactures and markets formulations and concentrations of trace minerals, such as zinc, manganese, copper, iron, and other compounds; and various specialty ingredients for use in the personal care, industrial chemical, and chemical catalyst industries. The company sells its animal health and mineral nutrition products through local sales offices to integrated poultry, swine, and cattle integrators, as well as through commercial animal feed manufacturers, wholesalers, and distributors. It also operates in Israel, Latin America, Canada, Europe, Africa, and the Asia/Pacific. The company was formerly known as Philipp Brothers Chemicals, Inc. and changed its name to Phibro Animal Health Corporation in July 2003. The company is headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey. Phibro Animal Health Corporation is a subsidiary of BFI Co., LLC.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer. It is also developing MVT-602, an oligopeptide kisspeptin agonist, for the treatment of female infertility as part of the hormonal preparation used in assisted reproduction. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has partnership with Flo Health to create a digital tool to screen for heavy menstrual bleeding. The company was formerly known as Roivant Endocrinology Ltd. and changed its name to Myovant Sciences Ltd. in May 2016. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.