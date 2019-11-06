COMPASS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

COMPASS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CMPGY shares. ValuEngine downgraded COMPASS GRP PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised COMPASS GRP PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

OTCMKTS CMPGY traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $41.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.41. COMPASS GRP PLC/S has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.80.

About COMPASS GRP PLC/S

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

