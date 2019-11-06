Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $65.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.87% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Compass Minerals is a leading provider of essential minerals that solve nature’s challenges, including salt for winter roadway safety and other consumer, industrial and agricultural uses, and specialty plant nutrition minerals that improve the quality and yield of crops. The company produces its minerals at locations throughout the U.S., Canada, Brazil and the U.K. It operates in three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. “

CMP has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Compass Minerals International from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine lowered Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compass Minerals International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.02.

NYSE CMP opened at $59.16 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.53. Compass Minerals International has a 12 month low of $38.19 and a 12 month high of $60.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.13). Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $245.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Compass Minerals International news, insider Kevin S. Crutchfield bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.46 per share, for a total transaction of $98,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $98,920. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMP. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 1,843.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,300,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,306 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,718,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,392,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,834,000. Finally, Lodge Hill Capital LLC acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,495,000. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

