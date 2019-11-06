Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $68.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.18 million. Computer Programs & Systems had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 14.04%. Computer Programs & Systems’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS.

Computer Programs & Systems stock traded up $3.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 482,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,963. Computer Programs & Systems has a 12-month low of $20.72 and a 12-month high of $34.00. The company has a market capitalization of $331.03 million, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.05.

CPSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Computer Programs & Systems in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $26.00 price target on shares of Computer Programs & Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Dougherty & Co raised shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.58.

In related news, SVP Troy D. Rosser sold 5,620 shares of Computer Programs & Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $119,200.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $880,405.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Computer Programs & Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

