COMSCORE (OTCMKTS:SCOR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

COMSCORE (OTCMKTS:SCOR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $94.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.33 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share.

SCOR stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,140,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,315. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.34. COMSCORE has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $23.89.

Get COMSCORE alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on SCOR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded COMSCORE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. SunTrust Banks set a $5.00 price target on COMSCORE and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Aegis set a $6.00 target price on COMSCORE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of COMSCORE in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.21.

About COMSCORE

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms worldwide. The company offers digital audience products and services, including Media Metrix and Mobile Metrix, Video Metrix, Plan Metrix, and comScore marketing solutions, which provide person-centric insights across various devices and can capture various types of content.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for COMSCORE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMSCORE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.