Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Comstock Holding Companies stock opened at $2.11 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.00 and a 200-day moving average of $2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Comstock Holding Companies has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $3.12.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The construction company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.92 million for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a negative net margin of 5.96% and a negative return on equity of 34,399.60%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Comstock Holding Companies stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Holding Companies Inc (NASDAQ:CHCI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,193 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Comstock Holding Companies at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate development and services company primarily in the mid-Atlantic region, the United States. It operates through three segments: Homebuilding, Asset Management, and Real Estate Services. The company builds multi-family units, single-family homes, townhouses, mid-rise and high-rise condominiums, and mixed-use developments.

