Conceal 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $130,199.00 (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. One Conceal coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001827 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, STEX, Graviex and TradeOgre. Over the last seven days, Conceal has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. Conceal has a total market capitalization of $858,437.00 and approximately $130,199.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Conceal alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00040237 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.60 or 0.00797241 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00230644 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005700 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002646 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00064030 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003572 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Conceal

Conceal (CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2016. Conceal’s total supply is 14,723,572 coins and its circulating supply is 5,031,158 coins. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Conceal Coin Trading

Conceal can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, TradeOgre, Graviex and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conceal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conceal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.