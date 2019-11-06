Congress Asset Management Co. MA Acquires 1,819 Shares of Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 111,422 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $6,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 46,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 9,956 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 11,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after buying an additional 11,092 shares during the period. Coe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 10,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Varonis Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNS opened at $71.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.08 and a beta of 0.90. Varonis Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $48.67 and a 52 week high of $80.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.71.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $65.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.61 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 21.42% and a negative return on equity of 49.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Varonis Systems Inc will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

