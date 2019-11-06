Congress Asset Management Co. MA Acquires 419,942 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 381.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 530,141 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 419,942 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $69,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 276.5% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.31.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $131.45 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.10. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $100.35 and a 1 year high of $147.15. The company has a market capitalization of $239.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.41). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $20.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

