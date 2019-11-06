Congress Asset Management Co. MA Decreases Stock Position in Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lowered its stake in Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,288 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.14% of Horizon Therapeutics worth $7,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 218,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after buying an additional 8,999 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $331,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $29.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.83. Horizon Therapeutics PLC has a 12 month low of $17.94 and a 12 month high of $30.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.63 and its 200 day moving average is $25.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $320.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.27 million. Horizon Therapeutics had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics PLC will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HZNP has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $35.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.46.

In other Horizon Therapeutics news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 320,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $8,971,275.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 892,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,007,373.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Geoffrey M. Curtis sold 20,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $547,787.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,382 shares in the company, valued at $754,393.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 584,539 shares of company stock worth $16,299,386 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

