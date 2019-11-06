Congress Asset Management Co. MA Increases Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,177 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $6,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Boothe Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,445,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 12,962 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,816,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,493 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 187,667 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $19,003,000 after buying an additional 14,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

EA opened at $98.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.83. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.91 and a 52 week high of $108.80. The company has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $845,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total transaction of $481,728.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,739 shares in the company, valued at $9,888,300.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,900 shares of company stock worth $5,464,852 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EA shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $100.00 price objective on Electronic Arts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stephens restated a “buy” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.77.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

