Congress Asset Management Co. MA Purchases 1,051 Shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $7,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in L3Harris during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,188,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in L3Harris during the third quarter valued at approximately $907,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris during the third quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Scott & Selber Inc. acquired a new position in L3Harris during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,091,000. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. acquired a new position in L3Harris during the third quarter valued at approximately $775,000. 97.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get L3Harris alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on LHX. Zacks Investment Research raised L3Harris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on L3Harris in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $259.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on L3Harris from $220.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on L3Harris in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.89.

LHX opened at $193.04 on Wednesday. L3Harris has a 12-month low of $123.24 and a 12-month high of $217.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.49.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.19. L3Harris had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. L3Harris’s revenue was up 187.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that L3Harris will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. L3Harris’s payout ratio is 36.19%.

In related news, CEO William M. Brown sold 106,552 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.82, for a total transaction of $22,143,636.64. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 130,000 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.07, for a total value of $27,439,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 511,068 shares of company stock valued at $108,033,097. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.