Conroy Gold And Natural Resources (LON:CGNR) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Conroy Gold And Natural Resources Plc (LON:CGNR)’s stock price dropped 4.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.70 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.75 ($0.06), approximately 21,780 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 73,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.98 ($0.07).

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and a PE ratio of -0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5.15 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5.31.

About Conroy Gold And Natural Resources (LON:CGNR)

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ireland and Finland. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as zinc and other base metal deposits. It primarily focuses on the Longford-Down Massif region for its exploration activities.

