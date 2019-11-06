Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX) will report earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Consol Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.97. Consol Energy reported earnings per share of $1.41 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consol Energy will report full year earnings of $4.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $4.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $3.71. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Consol Energy.

Get Consol Energy alerts:

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $301.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.95 million. Consol Energy had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 7.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CEIX. B. Riley set a $27.00 target price on Consol Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Consol Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Consol Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Consol Energy in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CEIX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Consol Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Consol Energy by 164.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consol Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Consol Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Consol Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Consol Energy stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.99. 479,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,418. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.91 and a 200 day moving average of $22.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $367.83 million, a P/E ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.06. Consol Energy has a 12-month low of $11.97 and a 12-month high of $41.98.

About Consol Energy

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. The company owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Consol Energy (CEIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Consol Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consol Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.