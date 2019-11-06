Content Neutrality Network Achieves Market Cap of $2.77 Million (CNN)

Content Neutrality Network (CURRENCY:CNN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 6th. During the last seven days, Content Neutrality Network has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. Content Neutrality Network has a total market capitalization of $2.77 million and approximately $225,333.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Content Neutrality Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including ABCC, HADAX, UEX and DDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003205 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010753 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00220672 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.15 or 0.01489005 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000838 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00028470 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00119460 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Content Neutrality Network

Content Neutrality Network was first traded on February 28th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 tokens. Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain. Content Neutrality Network’s official website is cnntoken.io.

Content Neutrality Network Token Trading

Content Neutrality Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, ABCC, CoinBene, HADAX, IDEX, DDEX and UEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Neutrality Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Content Neutrality Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Content Neutrality Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

