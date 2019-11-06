Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. trimmed its position in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,891 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,733 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owned 0.14% of Five9 worth $4,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 37,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 3rd quarter worth $750,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 26,702 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 5,712 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,598 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,781 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 27,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total value of $1,676,780.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,675,558.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Burkland sold 27,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total value of $1,676,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,822 shares in the company, valued at $4,242,188.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,448 shares of company stock worth $10,369,564 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $55.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.36 and its 200 day moving average is $54.12. Five9 Inc has a 1 year low of $35.37 and a 1 year high of $65.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 268.62, a P/E/G ratio of 141.02 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 6.41 and a quick ratio of 6.41.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $83.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.69 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 8.90% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Five9 Inc will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FIVN. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Dougherty & Co raised Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.92.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

