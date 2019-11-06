Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 115.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 198,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,116 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics were worth $2,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATRA stock opened at $12.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.80 and a quick ratio of 7.80. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.38 and a fifty-two week high of $43.94.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.45) by ($0.15). As a group, equities analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics Inc will post -5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine raised Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Mizuho set a $43.00 target price on Atara Biotherapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

In other news, insider Joe Newell sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $47,285.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,552.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

