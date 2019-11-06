Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Sells 10,231 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. reduced its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 81.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,330 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 10,231 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 73 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1,825.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 77 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 147.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.08, for a total transaction of $5,138,892.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,838,092.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $547.65, for a total value of $9,355,504.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 315,166 shares of company stock worth $167,423,687 in the last 90 days. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TDG shares. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on TransDigm Group to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on TransDigm Group from $570.00 to $560.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine downgraded TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on TransDigm Group to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $558.82.

NYSE:TDG opened at $535.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $523.06 and its 200 day moving average is $498.73. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $311.46 and a fifty-two week high of $555.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.94. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.21% and a net margin of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.59 EPS. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 69.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 16.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Recommended Story: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.