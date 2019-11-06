Corteva Forecasted to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $1.25 Per Share (NYSE:CTVA)

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Corteva in a report released on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the company will earn $1.25 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.20. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Corteva’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Corteva from $34.50 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Corteva from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Corteva from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Corteva in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $25.66 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.99. Corteva has a 1-year low of $24.35 and a 1-year high of $32.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 261.2% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 177.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 133,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 85,500 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,172,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,837,000 after purchasing an additional 215,786 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at $371,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 72.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Corteva news, Director Klaus A. Engel purchased 18,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $551,790.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,590. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

