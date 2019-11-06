Cortex (CTXC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.79 Million

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. One Cortex token can currently be purchased for $0.0792 or 0.00000846 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, DragonEX, BitForex and DDEX. Cortex has a total market cap of $11.86 million and $1.79 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cortex has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cortex alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003222 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010714 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00221259 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.82 or 0.01481277 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000870 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00028679 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00119326 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Cortex

Cortex’s launch date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,792,458 tokens. The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/@CTXCBlockchain. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain. Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai.

Buying and Selling Cortex

Cortex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, BitForex, DDEX, Ethfinex, Huobi, DragonEX, CoinEx, CoinBene, OKEx, UEX, CoinTiger and Bithumb. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cortex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cortex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.