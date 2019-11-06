Cortland Bancorp Inc (CLDB) to Issue Dividend of $0.12 on December 2nd

Cortland Bancorp Inc (OTCMKTS:CLDB) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 22nd, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th.

Cortland Bancorp stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.85. 284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,659. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.91 and a 200 day moving average of $22.93. Cortland Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.10 and a 1-year high of $28.68. The company has a market capitalization of $95.68 million, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.13.

Cortland Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CLDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cortland Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 26.40%. The firm had revenue of $7.25 million during the quarter.

In other Cortland Bancorp news, COO Timothy Carney bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.17 per share, for a total transaction of $42,340.00. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cortland Bancorp Company Profile

Cortland Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Cortland Savings and Banking Company that provides commercial and retail banking services in Northeastern Ohio and Western Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings, money market, time deposit, and checking accounts.

