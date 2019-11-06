Corundum Group Inc. Has $8.04 Million Stock Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Corundum Group Inc. boosted its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,894 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the quarter. 3M makes up approximately 9.3% of Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $8,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 6.0% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 192,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,383,000 after purchasing an additional 10,852 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 10.7% in the second quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 21,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 8.3% in the second quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 14,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.0% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at about $520,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMM opened at $175.27 on Wednesday. 3M Co has a 52-week low of $150.58 and a 52-week high of $219.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $97.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.09. 3M had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MMM. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $157.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research set a $177.00 target price on shares of 3M and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of 3M from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.08.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

