Cott (BCB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cott (TSE:BCB) (NYSE:COT) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.21 per share for the quarter.

Cott (TSE:BCB) (NYSE:COT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$808.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$806.78 million.

Shares of Cott stock opened at C$17.22 on Wednesday. Cott has a 1 year low of C$15.62 and a 1 year high of C$21.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion and a PE ratio of -506.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.84, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$17.44.

Cott Company Profile

Cott Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a route based service company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Route Based Services; Coffee, Tea and Extract Solutions; and All Other. Its product portfolio includes bottled water, coffee, brewed tea, water dispensers, coffee and tea brewers, specialty coffee, liquid coffee or tea concentrate, single cup coffee, cold brewed coffee, iced blend coffee or tea beverages, blended teas, hot tea, sparkling tea, coffee or tea extract solutions, filtration equipment, hot chocolate, soups, malt drinks, creamers/whiteners, cereals, and beverage concentrates, as well as premium spring, sparkling and flavored, and mineral water.

