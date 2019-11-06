Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €49.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €49.00 ($56.98) price objective on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €46.50 ($54.07) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays set a €54.00 ($62.79) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €57.00 ($66.28) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, HSBC set a €39.50 ($45.93) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Covestro has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €49.58 ($57.65).

Shares of 1COV traded down €0.53 ($0.62) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €45.74 ($53.19). 1,246,315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 917,794. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €44.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €43.35. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.09. Covestro has a 12 month low of €37.30 ($43.37) and a 12 month high of €61.48 ($71.49).

About Covestro

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

