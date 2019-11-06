Covey Capital Advisors LLC Sells 10,145 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Covey Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 66.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,145 shares during the quarter. Celanese comprises about 0.7% of Covey Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Covey Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the 2nd quarter worth $2,479,000. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the 2nd quarter worth $1,671,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the 2nd quarter worth $5,442,000. Midas Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the 2nd quarter worth $2,588,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 116,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,577,000 after buying an additional 57,019 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CE. Citigroup set a $122.00 price target on Celanese and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Celanese from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Celanese from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Celanese from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Celanese in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Celanese currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.89.

Shares of CE opened at $124.48 on Wednesday. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $82.91 and a 12-month high of $127.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 13.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 22.55%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

