Cowen Reiterates Buy Rating for Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Cowen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Seres Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub cut Seres Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.33.

Shares of MCRB opened at $4.06 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.66. Seres Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $9.00.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $12.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.29 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Seres Therapeutics will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCRB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 3,656.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 8,447 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $64,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to treat disease by restoring the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's advanced program is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for reducing recurrent clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

