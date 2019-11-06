Creative Planning Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Creative Planning increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) by 13.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,644,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,964,745 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Creative Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Creative Planning owned about 0.33% of SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF worth $564,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waddell & Associates LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 1,242,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,317,000 after buying an additional 32,378 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF by 78.0% during the second quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 943,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,135,000 after buying an additional 413,269 shares during the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF by 1,216.9% during the second quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 531,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,096,000 after buying an additional 490,808 shares during the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 502,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,425,000 after buying an additional 13,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 502,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,017,000 after buying an additional 46,136 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPMD opened at $35.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.69. SPDR Portfolio Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $35.36.

