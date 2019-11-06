Creative Planning Has $44.68 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 348,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,635 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $44,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 515.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Willingdon Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $132.41 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.57. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $104.07 and a 52-week high of $132.82.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

