Creative Planning Sells 10,133 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Creative Planning lowered its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 3.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 280,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,133 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $33,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 424.4% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 181.8% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of ICF stock opened at $116.14 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.93. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $88.40 and a 12 month high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Company Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Article: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.