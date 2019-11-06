Creative Planning Sells 2,094 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Creative Planning reduced its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 356,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,094 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $19,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% in the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 20,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 36,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 48,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,537,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 20,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 75.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on USB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.50 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $59.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Macquarie cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $58.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $90.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $43.14 and a 52-week high of $58.88.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.54% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

In related news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 5,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.67, for a total transaction of $303,581.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,301 shares in the company, valued at $5,060,687.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Omaley sold 10,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $565,016.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 191,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,692,203.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

