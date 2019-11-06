Credicorp (BAP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect Credicorp to post earnings of $4.25 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The bank reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.45). Credicorp had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $971.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. On average, analysts expect Credicorp to post $17 EPS for the current fiscal year and $18 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Credicorp alerts:

Shares of Credicorp stock opened at $212.54 on Wednesday. Credicorp has a fifty-two week low of $199.83 and a fifty-two week high of $252.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $210.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.14.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $8.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. Credicorp’s payout ratio is currently 40.79%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BAP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Credicorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. HSBC raised shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $232.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Credicorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.00.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.