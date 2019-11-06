Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Price Target Cut to $290.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) had its price target cut by research analysts at Stephens from $495.00 to $290.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 31.12% from the company’s current price.

CACC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Credit Acceptance to $472.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a $380.00 price objective on Credit Acceptance and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $408.33.

Shares of CACC stock traded down $9.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $421.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,733. Credit Acceptance has a 52 week low of $356.12 and a 52 week high of $509.99. The company has a quick ratio of 28.16, a current ratio of 28.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $456.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $470.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.70.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $8.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.86 by $0.03. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 44.69% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The business had revenue of $378.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.69 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Credit Acceptance will post 34.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CACC. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the second quarter valued at about $1,022,000. Natixis acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance during the 2nd quarter worth $1,116,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Covey Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Credit Acceptance by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Credit Acceptance by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 6,987 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. 60.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

