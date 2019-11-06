Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) a €4.20 Price Target

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) received a €4.20 ($4.88) price target from investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €5.50 ($6.40) price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. HSBC set a €5.40 ($6.28) price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank set a €5.60 ($6.51) price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bankhaus Lampe set a €5.50 ($6.40) price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.62 ($6.53) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €5.48 ($6.37).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52-week low of €6.51 ($7.57) and a 52-week high of €7.93 ($9.22).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

