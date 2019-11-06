Credit Suisse Group Upgrades Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) to Outperform

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a $129.00 target price on the home improvement retailer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $114.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.83.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $112.20 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $84.75 and a one year high of $118.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.29.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.15. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 111.09%. The business had revenue of $20.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Weber sold 12,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $1,417,773.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,964,092.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew V. Hollifield sold 12,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total value of $1,363,358.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,147,429.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lcnb Corp lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% during the second quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 10,534 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.2% during the second quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 2,025 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,864 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Rudd International Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Rudd International Inc. now owns 24,367 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 76.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

