Crescent Point Energy Corp (TSE:CPG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$7.64.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$5.50 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$9.50 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Monday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Shares of CPG traded down C$0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$4.97. 5,296,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,572,981. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$5.41 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.75. Crescent Point Energy has a 52 week low of C$3.24 and a 52 week high of C$6.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.65, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.63.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

